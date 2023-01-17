Governor: Russia strikes Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, with S-300 missile.
January 17, 2023 5:59 pm
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian troops had attacked the city of Kupiansk in the northeastern oblast around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, using an S-300 missile.
No casualties were reported.
However, the strike resulted in significant damage to an automotive engineering college in the city.
The premises of the college were “almost completely destroyed,” Syniehubov said.
According to Geneva Conventions, attacking civilian infrastructure constitutes a war crime.
