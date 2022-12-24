Governor: Russia strikes border Sumy Oblast 58 times on Dec. 15
December 15, 2022 10:14 pm
According to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Russian troops attacked Myropillya and Krasnopillya, near the Russian border, on Dec. 15. There were no casualties, Zhyvytskyi said.
