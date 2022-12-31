Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 31, 2022

Governor: Russia strikes at military town in Chernihiv Oblast with Iskander missiles

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 31, 2022 11:45 am
Russian forces attacked a military town in northern Chernihiv Oblast overnight on Dec. 31, according to the oblast governor Viacheslav Chaus.

Russian troops used one Iskander ballistic missile, which is “almost impossible” to track with available air defense systems in Ukraine, Chaus said.

No casualties were reported, according to the governor.

Chaus said that Russia had intensified the shelling of Chernihiv Oblast in recent days. On Dec. 30, the shelling killed a woman in Semenivka village.

Russia is facing a shortage of high-precision weapons, including Iskander ballistic missiles, according to the data published by Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Nov. 22.

