Governor: Russia shells Kharkiv
January 30, 2023 12:14 am
Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Jan. 29 that Russia shelled Kharkiv Oblast, including the regional capital Kharkiv.
He warned people to stay in shelters until the danger was over. Air raid alerts are on in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kirovohrad oblasts.
