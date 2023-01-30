Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, January 30, 2023

Governor: Russia shells Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 30, 2023 12:14 am
Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Jan. 29 that Russia shelled Kharkiv Oblast, including the regional capital Kharkiv.

He warned people to stay in shelters until the danger was over. Air raid alerts are on in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
