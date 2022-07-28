Governor: Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk region, 1 civilian wounded
July 27, 2022 7:41 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian forces shelled Nikopolsky and Kryvorizky districts using Grad missile launchers overnight on July 27. In a city of Marhanets, a 54-year-old woman is wounded as a result of attack. At least eight apartment buildings, a hospital, a kindergarten and vehicles were damaged.