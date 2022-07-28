Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, July 28, 2022

externalGovernor: Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk region, 1 civilian wounded

This item is part of our running news digest

July 27, 2022 7:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian forces shelled Nikopolsky and Kryvorizky districts using Grad missile launchers overnight on July 27. In a city of Marhanets, a 54-year-old woman is wounded as a result of attack. At least eight apartment buildings, a hospital, a kindergarten and vehicles were damaged. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok