Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russia launches mortar attack on Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1 person

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 24, 2022 12:15 pm
Share

Russian forces launched a mortar attack on the community of Podoly near Kupiansk on Dec. 24, reported Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. 

Syniehubov said the attack killed a 72-year-old man. 

A 74-year-old woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, he said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK