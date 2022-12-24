Governor: Russia launches mortar attack on Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1 person
December 24, 2022 12:15 pm
Russian forces launched a mortar attack on the community of Podoly near Kupiansk on Dec. 24, reported Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.
Syniehubov said the attack killed a 72-year-old man.
A 74-year-old woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, he said.
