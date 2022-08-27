Governor: Russia fires over 220 projectiles, mortars at Sumy Oblast on Aug. 27.
August 28, 2022 12:03 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported that at least two civilians were injured as a result of the attacks. The village of Bilopillia, near the Russian border, faced substantial shelling that destroyed a school, kindergarten, and post office.
