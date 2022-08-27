Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 27, 2022

externalGovernor: Russia fires over 220 projectiles, mortars at Sumy Oblast on Aug. 27.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 28, 2022 12:03 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported that at least two civilians were injured as a result of the attacks. The village of Bilopillia, near the Russian border, faced substantial shelling that destroyed a school, kindergarten, and post office.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok