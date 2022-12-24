Governor: Russia fires on Sumy Oblast over 60 times on Dec. 4
December 4, 2022 10:22 pm
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces shelled four communities in the region 64 times.
Russian troops attacked the communities of Yunakivka, Novoslobidske, Velyka Pysarivka, and Shalyhyne.
No casualties were reported, but Russian forces reportedly damaged seven homes and local electricity grids.
