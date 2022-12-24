Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russia fires on Sumy Oblast over 60 times on Dec. 4

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 4, 2022 10:22 pm
Share

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces shelled four communities in the region 64 times. 

Russian troops attacked the communities of Yunakivka, Novoslobidske, Velyka Pysarivka, and Shalyhyne. 

No casualties were reported, but Russian forces reportedly damaged seven homes and local electricity grids. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK