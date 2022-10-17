Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russia fires 10 missiles at Zaporizhzhia again

October 15, 2022 11:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported early on Oct. 15 that Russian forces had used S-300 missile systems to attack the regional capital, damaging “a number of energy and industrial facilities.”

Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev later clarified that the overnight attack had damaged 21 apartment buildings, 15 private buildings, an education facility, and a parking lot. 

Starukh said earlier that more than 70 people were killed in Zaporizhzhia in October and dozens more wounded.

