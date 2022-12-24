Governor: Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on Dec. 24
December 24, 2022 9:57 am
Russian missiles struck an educational facility in the community of Stepne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported on Dec. 24.
Starukh said nearby homes were also damaged.
No casualties were reported.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.