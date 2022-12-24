Governor: Russia attacks two border areas in Sumy Oblast 45 times
December 23, 2022 11:34 pm
The Krasnopilska and Esmanska communities of the northeastern Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia, came under fire on Dec. 23, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on Telegram. No casualties were reported.
On Dec. 22, three communities in Sumy Oblast near the Russia-Ukraine border were hit 54 times with mortars and artillery, according to Zhyvytsky.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.