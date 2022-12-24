Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russia attacks two border areas in Sumy Oblast 45 times

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 23, 2022 11:34 pm
Share

The Krasnopilska and Esmanska communities of the northeastern Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia, came under fire on Dec. 23, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on Telegram. No casualties were reported.

On Dec. 22, three communities in Sumy Oblast near the Russia-Ukraine border were hit 54 times with mortars and artillery, according to Zhyvytsky.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK