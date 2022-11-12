Governor: Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with MLRS
November 12, 2022 11:38 am
Russian troops attacked the border territories with multiple launch rocket systems in the morning on Nov. 12, according to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky. There have been 10 explosions, Zhyvytsky said. No casualties have been reported yet.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.