Saturday, November 12, 2022

Governor: Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with MLRS

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 12, 2022 11:38 am
Russian troops attacked the border territories with multiple launch rocket systems in the morning on Nov. 12, according to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky. There have been 10 explosions, Zhyvytsky said. No casualties have been reported yet.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
