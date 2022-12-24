Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russia attacks Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 13

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 13, 2022 5:40 pm
Share

Russian troops hit an industrial area and an educational institution in Kramatorsk, a city in Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 13, the oblast's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported. There is no information on casualties yet, according to the official.

“Every day, the Russians cynically attack civilians in Donetsk Oblast — they act like real terrorists,” he said.

According to Kyrylenko, Russia's war has killed at least 1,252 and injured 2,720 civilians in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. The actual number of victims is expected to be significantly higher it doesn't include casualties in occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha, which were under heavy bombardment.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK