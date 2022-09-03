Governor: Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles, heavy artillery overnight on Sept. 3
September 3, 2022 8:20 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian forces attacked the Dniprovskyi, Nikopolskyi, and Kryvorizkyi districts of the oblast with cruise missiles, Grad multiple rocket launchers, and heavy artillery. Reznichenko also said that Ukraine's military shot down all five missiles directed at the city of Dnipro, and the debris caused several fires. No casualties were reported.
