Governor: Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles
This item is part of our running news digest
September 21, 2022 5:44 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Sept. 21 that Russian forces had attacked the oblast's Synelnykivskyi district, hitting an infrastructure facility and agricultural enterprise. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties. The level of destruction is yet to be determined, the official said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.