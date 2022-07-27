Governor: People injured in Russian strike on Odesa's port.
July 23, 2022 9:50 pm
Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko didn't specify the number of people injured. Marchenko called the missile attack on Odesa “a message to the UN and the world that Russia is not going to negotiate or stop,” adding that all agreements with Russia “are not worth the paper they are written on.” Russia attacked Odesa with Kalibr cruise missiles on July 23.