Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalGovernor: People injured in Russian strike on Odesa's port.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 23, 2022 9:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko didn't specify the number of people injured. Marchenko called the missile attack on Odesa “a message to the UN and the world that Russia is not going to negotiate or stop,” adding that all agreements with Russia “are not worth the paper they are written on.” Russia attacked Odesa with Kalibr cruise missiles on July 23.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok