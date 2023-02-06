Governor: One civilian killed by Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 5.

One civilian was killed by Russian shelling in the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb 5, and another civilian was injured in the region, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

Russian regular forces, along with Kremlin-controlled mercenary group Wagner, have been attempting to capture Bakhmut for months as Russia tries to consolidate its grip over the entirety of Donetsk Oblast, half of which it currently controls.

Russian troops have recently captured settlements north and south of Bakhmut and are trying to cut off all supply lines leading to the embattled town.

Capturing Bakhmut would allow Russia to disrupt Ukraine’s supply lines in the area and open up the main road leading to the two key Ukrainian cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.