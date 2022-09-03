Governor: Forest guard car blown up by mine in Zhytomyr Oblast, 1 killed, another seriously injured
This item is part of our running news digest
September 3, 2022 8:08 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Zhytomyr Oblast Governor Vitaliy Bunechko said the casualties were the result of an anti-tank mine detonating in a forest in the northern Narodytskyi district of Zhytomyr Oblast. The second forestry worker who was seriously injured in the accident is in intensive care, Bunechko said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.