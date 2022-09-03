Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 3, 2022 8:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zhytomyr Oblast Governor Vitaliy Bunechko said the casualties were the result of an anti-tank mine detonating in a forest in the northern Narodytskyi district of Zhytomyr Oblast. The second forestry worker who was seriously injured in the accident is in intensive care, Bunechko said. 

