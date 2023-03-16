Governor: Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky
February 18, 2023 9:48 am
Khmelnytsky Oblast Governor Serhiy Hamaliy reported two explosions in the regional capital in the morning of Feb. 18.
He didn't provide any other information.
Russia launched six Kalibr cruise missiles at Ukraine, according to Kharkiv military garrison chief Serhiy Melnyk.
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said Russia launched missiles from the Black Sea, and Ukraine’s air defense downed some missiles.
Kim also posted a photo of what he said were likely Ukrainian air defense missile debris.
Air raid alerts went off in almost all Ukrainian regions in the morning of Feb. 18.
