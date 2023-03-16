Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Governor: Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 18, 2023 9:48 am
Khmelnytsky Oblast Governor Serhiy Hamaliy reported two explosions in the regional capital in the morning of Feb. 18. 

He didn't provide any other information. 

Russia launched six Kalibr cruise missiles at Ukraine, according to Kharkiv military garrison chief Serhiy Melnyk. 

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said Russia launched missiles from the Black Sea, and Ukraine’s air defense downed some missiles. 

Kim also posted a photo of what he said were likely Ukrainian air defense missile debris. 

Air raid alerts went off in almost all Ukrainian regions in the morning of Feb. 18. 


