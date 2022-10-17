Governor: Explosion in occupied Svatove kills about 200 Russian troops
September 19, 2022 6:45 am
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reported on Sept. 18 that approximately 200 Russian occupiers were killed as a result of the earlier explosion in Russian-occupied Svatove.
