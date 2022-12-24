Governor claims Russian air defense shot down Ukrainian missiles in Bryansk Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Alexander Bogomaz, governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, said on Dec. 14 that Russian air defense had shot down Ukrainian missiles in the town of Klintsy.

Ukraine has not officially commented on Bogomaz’s allegation.

Bogomaz claimed that the debris of the missiles had damaged the village’s power supply, adding that repairs were underway.

On Dec. 13, Bogomaz accused Ukraine of launching another missile attack on the region.