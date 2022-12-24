Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor claims Russian air defense shot down Ukrainian missiles in Bryansk Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 15, 2022 2:01 am
Alexander Bogomaz, governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, said on Dec. 14 that Russian air defense had shot down Ukrainian missiles in the town of Klintsy. 

Ukraine has not officially commented on Bogomaz’s allegation. 

Bogomaz claimed that the debris of the missiles had damaged the village’s power supply, adding that repairs were underway. 

On Dec. 13, Bogomaz accused Ukraine of launching another missile attack on the region. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

