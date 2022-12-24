Governor claims Russian air defense shot down Ukrainian missiles in Bryansk Oblast.
December 15, 2022 2:01 am
Alexander Bogomaz, governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, said on Dec. 14 that Russian air defense had shot down Ukrainian missiles in the town of Klintsy.
Ukraine has not officially commented on Bogomaz’s allegation.
Bogomaz claimed that the debris of the missiles had damaged the village’s power supply, adding that repairs were underway.
On Dec. 13, Bogomaz accused Ukraine of launching another missile attack on the region.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.