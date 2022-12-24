Governor claims Russian air defense downed missiles in Belgorod Oblast.
December 7, 2022 11:19 pm
The information was provided by the Russian region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.
Gladkov claimed in a Telegram post that power transmission lines had been damaged. No casualties were reported.
