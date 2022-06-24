Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 19, 2022 11:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoit claimed one civilian was killed and several people were wounded due to Ukrainian strikes. According to him, the strikes hit an ethanol factory in the village of Tyotkino, which is located 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) from the Russian-Ukrainian border. Previously Ukraine had neither confirmed nor denied shelling Russian border regions.

