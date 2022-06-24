Governor claims one person killed by Ukrainian strikes in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
May 19, 2022 11:57 am
Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoit claimed one civilian was killed and several people were wounded due to Ukrainian strikes. According to him, the strikes hit an ethanol factory in the village of Tyotkino, which is located 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) from the Russian-Ukrainian border. Previously Ukraine had neither confirmed nor denied shelling Russian border regions.