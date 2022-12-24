Governor: At least 8 wounded in Russian attack on Hirnyk, Donetsk Oblast

At least eight civilians were wounded in a Russian rocket attack on the town of Hirnyk in the eastern Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 12, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

“All the wounded were taken to the hospital, we are determining the extent of the damage,” Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

Russia carried out its attack using Uragan multiple rocket launchers in Hirnyk, located some 50 kilometers west of the occupied Donetsk city, according to the governor.

Moscow “is continuously terrorizing peaceful Ukrainians,” Kyrylenko added.

Kyrylenko once again urged remaining residents to flee Donetsk Oblast, now the epicenter of fierst fighting, where a government-introduced mandatory evacuation was introduced in August.