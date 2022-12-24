Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Governor: At least 8 wounded in Russian attack on Hirnyk, Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 12, 2022 12:11 pm
At least eight civilians were wounded in a Russian rocket attack on the town of Hirnyk in the eastern Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 12, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

“All the wounded were taken to the hospital, we are determining the extent of the damage,” Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

Russia carried out its attack using Uragan multiple rocket launchers in Hirnyk, located some 50 kilometers west of the occupied Donetsk city, according to the governor.

Moscow “is continuously terrorizing peaceful Ukrainians,” Kyrylenko added.

Kyrylenko once again urged remaining residents to flee Donetsk Oblast, now the epicenter of fierst fighting, where a government-introduced mandatory evacuation was introduced in August.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

