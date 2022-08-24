Governor: Air defense shoots down Russian missile over Cherkasy
August 24, 2022 2:13 pm
Cherkasy Oblast Governor Ihor Taburets reported on Aug. 24 that an incoming Russian missile was shot down in the region during an air raid alert.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
