This item is part of our running news digest

September 25, 2022 10:37 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleh Syniehubov reported on Sept. 25 that Russian forces shelled several municipalities in Kharkiv Oblast. Seven people were injured near Kupiansk, and one was wounded near Kharkiv after stepping on a mine.

