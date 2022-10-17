Governor: 8 civilians injured in Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 24.
September 25, 2022 10:37 am
Oleh Syniehubov reported on Sept. 25 that Russian forces shelled several municipalities in Kharkiv Oblast. Seven people were injured near Kupiansk, and one was wounded near Kharkiv after stepping on a mine.
