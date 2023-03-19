Governor: 51-year-old woman injured by Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast

A 51-year-old woman was injured by Russian shelling near the liberated city of Kupiansk in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on March 18.

The woman from the Dvorichna village is currently receiving medical care at the hospital, according to the official.

The areas close to the Russian border or near the front line in Kharkiv Oblast continue to face daily Russian shelling, threatening the lives of civilians living there.

Syniehubov said that "mine danger" also remains high in Kharkiv Oblast, where scores of civilians were injured by explosive objects left behind by retreating Russian forces.

In the village of Yaremivka near Izium, the governor said that two men – aged 29 and 71 – were injured while trying to dismantle an explosive object in their backyard. The wounded were hospitalized later, he added.

Russian forces also continued to shell the bordering areas of the northern Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Ukraine's Northern Operational Command said on March 18 that the Russians used artillery and mortar to shell the areas in the morning. The command added that no civilian casualties or destruction had been reported thus far as of noon.