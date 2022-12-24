Governor: 4 civilians killed, 9 wounded in Kherson due to Russian shelling on Dec. 15

Four civilians were killed, and nine were wounded due to Russia’s intensified shelling of Kherson over the past day, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Dec. 16.

A Red Cross paramedic was among the killed. Russia’s morning attack on Dec. 15 hit a building that local authorities and volunteers used to distribute aid to remaining residents, particularly the elderly, according to UN's humanitarian coordinator Denise Brown.

“I am appalled by the death of an aid worker who was killed together with another civilian during an attack in Kherson today,” Brown said.

Regional prosecutors reported that an elderly man was also killed in the Dec. 15 morning attack in central Kherson.

Over the past day, Yanushevych said that Russian troops shelled the liberated parts of the region 30 times using artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and mortars.

Russia has intensified attacks on Kherson and nearby areas on the western bank of the Dnipro River since they were liberated by the Ukrainian army a month ago.

About 200 people flee the area every day amid heavy artillery and rocket fire.

