Governor: 2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 24.
September 25, 2022 9:43 am
According to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, Russian forces killed a civilian in Bakhmut and Krasnohorivka. At least 884 civilians have been killed in Donetsk Oblast thus far. These numbers don't include people killed in occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha, where thousands have been murdered.
