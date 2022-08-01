Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: 191 people remain captive by Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

August 1, 2022 1:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh said in an interview with Ukrinform news agency that, of those still in Russian captivity, six are local officials and two are minors. “They put them in basements, electrocute them, torment them, demand money, pressure their families, threaten to abduct their children,” Starukh said. Since March, 453 civilians have reportedly been held hostage by Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, some of whom have since been released.

