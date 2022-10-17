Governor: 1 killed, 12 injured in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 19.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 20, 2022 10:42 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, one civilian was killed, and one was injured in Toretsk. Five people were wounded in Dorozhnie, three were injured in Khromove, and one in Adviivka, Pervomaiske, and Yakovlivka. It is still impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Kyrylenko said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.