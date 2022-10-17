Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 20, 2022 10:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, one civilian was killed, and one was injured in Toretsk. Five people were wounded in Dorozhnie, three were injured in Khromove, and one in Adviivka, Pervomaiske, and Yakovlivka. It is still impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Kyrylenko said.

