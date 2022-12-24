Governor: 1 injured in Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
December 6, 2022 8:43 pm
A Russian strike hit an industrial enterprise in the city of Kryvyi Rih, injuring a worker, according to the oblast governor, Valentyn Reznichenko. Details on damage are being clarified, he said.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.