Google to launch anti-disinformation campaign debunking myths about Ukrainian refugees
This item is part of our running news digest
August 25, 2022 7:30 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Google's subsidiary Jigsaw will run ads on various social networks in Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic to inform about bias in media headlines and falsified information. The campaign aims to build resilience to anti-refugee narratives, in partnership with local non-government organisations, fact checkers, academics, and disinformation experts.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.Support Us