Germany to temporarily halt phase-out of 2 nuclear power plants
This item is part of our running news digest
September 6, 2022 5:53 am
After Russia cut gas supplies to Europe, Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced on Sept. 5 that two of Germany’s last nuclear power plants will remain “on standby until mid-April 2023, in order, if necessary, to provide an additional contribution to the electricity grid in southern Germany," the Guardian reports. Germany’s last two nuclear plants were set to cease operations at the end of 2022 following a 2011 law in Germany to phase out nuclear power.
