Germany to send Ukraine additional 1 billion euros for cyber defense, documenting war crimes
November 11, 2022 7:32 pm
Germany announced on Nov. 11 that it will provide 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion) from its 2023 budget to support Ukraine. The money will go toward countering Russian cyberattacks, collecting evidence of Russian war crimes, and supporting civil society in the broader region.
