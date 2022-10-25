Germany to give Ukraine additional MLRS, howitzers
October 25, 2022 11:17 pm
Germany will provide Ukraine with two additional MARS II multiple launch rocket systems and four howitzers, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced after a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Oct. 25. “Germans and Ukrainians are connected by shared European values - freedom and democracy,” Zelensky said.
