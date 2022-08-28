Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGermany plans to nationalize local Gazprom subsidiary

This item is part of our running news digest

August 28, 2022 2:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to German newspaper Die Welt, preparations for a possible nationalization of the former German subsidiary of the Russian state-owned company Gazprom are ongoing. Germany has allegedly set up a holding company behind closed doors in order to be able to carry out the nationalization in the short term, Die Welt reported.

