Germany plans to nationalize local Gazprom subsidiary
This item is part of our running news digest
August 28, 2022 2:34 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to German newspaper Die Welt, preparations for a possible nationalization of the former German subsidiary of the Russian state-owned company Gazprom are ongoing. Germany has allegedly set up a holding company behind closed doors in order to be able to carry out the nationalization in the short term, Die Welt reported.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.