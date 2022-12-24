Germany delivers 50 Dingo armored vehicles to Ukraine.

The German government said it had delivered to Ukraine 50 Dingo mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles in addition to the 30 provided before.

Germany said it had also supplied 12 M1070 Oshkosh tank transporter tractors, 3 Beaver bridge-laying tanks, 10 unmanned surface vessels, and 65 border protection vehicles.

Germany has also delivered ammunition for MARS II multiple rocket launchers and Iris-T SLM missiles, according to the government.