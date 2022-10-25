German president arrives in Kyiv to meet Zelensky.
October 25, 2022 11:18 am
A meeting between German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will take place in the evening, Spiegel reported. According to Steinmeier’s office, two presidents plan to make a joint appeal to German cities and municipalities to establish new partnerships with their Ukrainian counterparts to help them to get through the winter after Russia’s mass attacks on energy infrastructure.
