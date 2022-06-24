Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Ukrainian troops block Russia from seizing strategic road in Donbas.

June 6, 2022 8:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The road links the cities of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast and Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast. Ukraine's General Staff said that Ukrainian troops keep control of Sievierodonetsk, and fighting is taking place in the eastern part of the city. Ukrainian troops have also repelled a Russian attack near the village of Voronove near Sievierodonetsk, according to the General Staff.

Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

