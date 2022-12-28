General Staff: Ukrainian military hits multiple Russian personnel concentration areas.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces have hit a command post and six Russian personnel concentration areas in the past 24 hours, as well as one unspecified “important” military object and an ammunition warehouse, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The General Staff also said that Russian forces continue conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions in Donetsk Oblast “despite significant losses in manpower” while trying to improve their tactical position in the Lyman direction.

Earlier on Dec. 27, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said that Russia had set the goal of reaching the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast by the end of the year.

The Donbas region, made up of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, is the scene of the war’s most intense fighting as Russia seeks to capture the entire region.

On Dec. 26, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that over 60% of the infrastructure in the city of Bakhmut is partially or fully destroyed.

On the same day, Eastern Military Command spokesman Serhiy Cherevaty said that the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas in Donetsk Oblast remain the sites of the heaviest fighting at the current stage of the war.

Russia invaded and occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in 2014. Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February, Russia has occupied more areas in Donetsk Oblast and nearly all of Luhansk Oblast.