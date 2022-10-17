General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks near 11 settlements
October 15, 2022 7:50 pm
The General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled attempted Russian advances near the settlements of Novosadove, Yakovlivka, Berestove, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Opytne, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Pobieda. Ukrainian forces also hit five Russian military command points and seven concentrations of Russian troops and military equipment, three ammunition depots, and shot down six Russian drones and a helicopter.
