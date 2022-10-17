Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks near 11 settlements

This item is part of our running news digest

October 15, 2022 7:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled attempted Russian advances near the settlements of Novosadove, Yakovlivka, Berestove, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Opytne, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Pobieda. Ukrainian forces also hit five Russian military command points and seven concentrations of Russian troops and military equipment, three ammunition depots, and shot down six Russian drones and a helicopter.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok