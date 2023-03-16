Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel 70 Russian attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 25, 2023 7:24 am
Ukrainian forces repelled 70 Russian attacks over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Feb. 25.

Russian troops carried out 27 airstrikes and fired 75 rounds from rocket launchers, targeting communities across Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces concentrated their efforts near Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk.

Over 80% of homes in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, have reportedly been destroyed, the General Staff added.

