General Staff: Ukrainian army strikes Russian temporary bases 8 times

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 4 that Ukraine's military struck temporary bases of Russian troops at least eight times and also targeted a control point. Ukrainian forces downed four Orlan-10 type drones and struck Russia's TOS-1 Heavy Flamethrower System.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s army repelled Russian attacks near nine settlements, including Hrekivka, Nevske, Kreminna, and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Verkniokamianske, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast.

The General Staff also reported that the Russian army launched three missiles, 20 airstrikes, and over 90 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions, which resulted in casualties.