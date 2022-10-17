General Staff: Ukraine repels Russia’s attacks near 11 settlements

The General Staff reported on Sept. 28 that Ukrainian forces had recently repelled Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Zaitseve, Maiorsk, Zalizne, Odradivka, Mykolaivka Druha, Ozerianivka, Pervomaiske, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, and Bezimenne.



Over the past day, Russian troops had also launched two missiles and three airstrikes across Ukraine, according to the General Staff.