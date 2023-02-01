Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, February 1, 2023

General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian assaults near 8 settlements

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 1, 2023 6:57 am
In a morning update on Feb. 1, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said that Ukrainian forces had repelled 8 Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops repelled Russia's  assaults near Yampolivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Blahodatne, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, and Paraskoviivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 1. 

Ukrainian forces launched nine attacks on the temporary bases of Russian troops and two strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, the General Staff said. The country's rocket and artillery forces also hit one control point, 13 temporary bases of Russian troops, and one ammunition depot.

Over the past day, the Russian army launched six missiles, five airstrikes, and over 65 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

