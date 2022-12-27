Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine hits multiple Russian personnel concentration areas

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 26, 2022 7:52 pm
Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces have hit four control points and six areas of concentration of Russian troops in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in an update on Dec. 26.

Meanwhile, Russian forces carried out 19 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems, the Ukrainian military said.

According to the General Staff, Moscow's troops continue to focus their efforts on conducting offensives in the Bakhmut and Lyman directions in the eastern Donetsk Oblast while trying to improve their tactical positions in the directions of Kupiansk, Avdiivka, and Zaporizhzhia.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

