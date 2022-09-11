General Staff: Russian troops retreat from Svatove, Luhansk Oblast.
September 11, 2022 7:03 pm
According to the General Staff, four Russian Kamaz trucks and 20 Tigr infantry mobility vehicles left the settlement in the direction of Russian-occupied Luhansk.
