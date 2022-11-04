Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
November 4, 2022 9:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russian forces moved its personnel and closed checkpoints and the commandant's office in Kamianka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The General Staff noted that Russian troops in the region have low morale. Russian forces have launched three missiles, five airstrikes, and two artillery attacks on Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

