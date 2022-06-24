Specifically, they tried to seize the village of Oleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast and the village of Voyevodivka in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said. All these attempts were unsuccessful on May 12, the General Staff added. According to media reports, Russian troops have been trying to cut off the Severodonetsk area in Luhansk Oblast, where fighting is the most intense, from the rest of the Ukrainian troops in the Donbas.