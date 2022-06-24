Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russian troops fail to seize new settlements in Donbas.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 12, 2022 8:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Specifically, they tried to seize the village of Oleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast and the village of Voyevodivka in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said. All these attempts were unsuccessful on May 12, the General Staff added. According to media reports, Russian troops have been trying to cut off the Severodonetsk area in Luhansk Oblast, where fighting is the most intense, from the rest of the Ukrainian troops in the Donbas.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok